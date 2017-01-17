Country sees drop in private sector employment

THE Bank of Papua New Guinea’s employment index shows the level of employment in the private sector marginally declined by 0.7 per cent in the September quarter of last year.

According to the bank’s quarterly economic bulletin released yesterday, the figure was in comparison to an increase of 2.1 per cent in the June quarter.

“Excluding the mineral sector, the level of employment declined by 1 percent, compared to an increase of 2.3 percent in the previous quarter,” Governor Loi Bakani said.

“By sector, employment declined in the transportation, agriculture/forestry/fisheries, manufacturing, and financial/business and other services sectors, while it increased in the mineral, construction, wholesale and retail sectors.

“By region, employment declined in the Southern, Highlands, Morobe and the National Capital District, while it increased in Momase.

“There was no change in the Islands region.

“Over the 12 months to September, the total level of employment declined by 1 per cent while excluding the mineral sector it declined by 1.5 per cent.”

Meanwhile, in the September quarter of last year, total domestic credit extended by financial corporations to the private sector, public non-financial corporations and provincial and local level governments increased by K339.6 million to K16.5 billion, compared to an increase of K335.9 million in the previous quarter.

“This was mainly due to an increase of K219.5 million in credit to the private sector and K119.8 million in credit to the public non-financial corporations,” Bakani said.

“The annualised growth in domestic credit, excluding Central Government, was 7.8 per cent in the September quarter of 2016, compared to 7.1 per cent in the June quarter.”

