Country’s economy hit hard by commodity price fall

THE country’s economy continues to be hard hit by low commodity prices, according to Treasurer Patrick Pruaitch.

Giving an update on the state of the economy, he said “our stand is very clear”.

“Ours is an economy that is dependent on commodities. Once prices are up, we enjoy the benefits. When it goes down we suffer the consequences,” he said.

“We are going through a time when our commodities are hitting low prices. But like we’ve done before, we’re ensuring that we remain above that and will continue to provide to our people the main policy fronts of our Government in education, health, infrastructure and so forth.

“We have, since 2016, done supplementary budgets. In 2017, in terms of our budget, it is a reduced budget because of the current trend in inflows into our economy.

“We’ve cut back on expenditure, and deferred several of the projects we are unable to fund this year. The idea is to be able to navigate through these difficult times.

“We pick up things that matter in life, particularly the essentials to ensure that we continue to remain as a country.

“We’re deferring what is not necessary – what I term as luxuries.

“The main thing is the core policy fronts of Government are funded, going into an election.”

