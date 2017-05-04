Country’s elite netballers need exposure: Leka-Maliaki

THE country’s elite netballers need to be exposed to a higher level of competition if the fortunes of the national team, the Pepes, are to improve.

Six national representatives returned home last weekend after a month’s stint in the M1 Netball Super League in Singapore and Netball PNG hopes that would be the stepping stone for PNG’s best to test themselves in netball competitions in the region.

The six players are Kilala Owen and Shanna Dringo, Jacky Lahari and Tau Galewa, JeperthTulapi and Marie Ottio.

Netball PNG’s Julienne Leka-Maliaki said they wished to provide more opportunities for the country’s best players and expose them to international club competitions.

“These girls got the chance to play at a higher level of competition and have to progress from that,” Leka-Maliaki said.

PNG Netball has plans to develop an elite domestic competition similar to the NSL in Singapore, with the aim of increasing the pool of elite players.

“We hope that our players can be considered for other competitions in Australia or New Zealand,”Leka- Maliaki said.

