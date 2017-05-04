Couple charged with adultery

A DE FACTO couple appeared before the Lae District Court on Tuesday charged with committing adultery.

Andrew Lati and Jenny James, both from Enga, appeared before magistrate Pious Tapil charged with committing adultery after Lati abandoned his wife and four children and married James.

An irritated wife, Gloria Lui, took the pair to court for their action.

Lui, from Hela, told the court that her husband Lati took James into their family home in October last year.

However, Lati told the court that he left Lui for James because over the last eight years Lui had caused so much problems for him and their family. He also said that Lui and James were the latest women that he had in his life and in the past he had three other women.

Magisterate Tapil, responding to both parties, said that polygamy was normal in many parts of the Highlands region.

He further told Lui that if she was not happy and wanted to leave her husband, she could always file a separate case to claim maintenance for her children later.

The case was adjourned to Tuesday for mention.

Meanwhile, a woman from Goroka took her husband to court after he allegedly neglected her and her four children for four years.

Linneth Kowlugae took her husband Kapaso Ragine, also from Goroka, to court over maintenance after Ragine left her and her four children.

Since Kowlugae did not serve summons to Ragine, the district court ordered that the summons be served to him within the next two weeks and a proof of service be filed in the next hearing on May 16.

Like this: Like Loading...