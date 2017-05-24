Couple charged with possession of gun, ammunition appears in court

By JIMMY KALEBE

A COUPLE appeared from custody at the Lae District Court last Friday charged with being in possession of a home-made gun and ammunitions.

Paul Johanis, from Kamkumung village, Morobe, and Leonnie Paul, from Kubalia, East Sepik, were picked up by police on May 9 at their home at 15 Block, Kamkumung, following a tip-off.

During a police search, a home-made gun was confiscated along with three bullets.

Police report stated that Johanis was also wanted for an armed robbery in Top Town, Lae, on February 4.

However, when asked by Magistrate Pious Tapil on his involvement in the robbery, Johanis said he was not part of that robbery.

Tapil granted bail to Paul but Johanis will be in custody awaiting his next appearance on May 29.

In another case, the mother of a four-month-old baby was ordered to pay a fine of K500 and placed on a 12-month good-behaviour bond after she was found guilty of associating with her husband in homebrew production.

Police alleged that Lucy Gerald, 22, from Wosera, East Sepik, assisted her husband Gerald David, 24, also from Wosera, East Sepik, to produce homebrew (steam) at 4-Mile outside Lae last Thursday.

Gerald told the court that they found life “very hard” and resorted into producing homebrew to help with their medical bills and other things.

