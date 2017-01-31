Couple charged with producing pornography

By ELIZABETH VUVU

A MAN and a woman in Manus have been charged with producing pornographic pictures and movies at a hotel in Lorengau town, Manus.

Acting provincial police commander Senior Inspector David Yapu said Molly Tande, 36, of Pere village in the Penabu Nali Sopa local level government and Kupe Samol, 36 of Jekal village in the Pobuma local level government were charged with producing pornographic pictures and movies.

Police alleged that between September and October last year, the couple booked a room at the Harbourside Hotel and was involved in the production of indecent materials.

Both were released on K500 police bail to appear in the Lorengau District Court tomorrow.

In another incident, Herman Keyau, 20, and Alphonse Nakau, 28, from Andra Island in Lorengau have been charged with the murder of Hillary Joe Simbai.

Senior Inspector Yapu said the incident occurred on January 22 at Andra island.

The two allegedly hit Simbai on the head with a piece of wood which resulted in serious injuries to her body.

Simbai died two days after being admitted at the Lorengau General Hospital from the alleged attack by the two men.

