Couple gets six months

TABUBIL District Court has sentenced a married couple to three months imprisonment each after they were found in an unauthorised premises.

The court heard that Finley Jim, 23, and wife Glency Kalen, 18, both from Augkem village, West Sepik, were caught by security personnel inside a guard house at Tanabal Street, Tabubil on Jan 7.

Tabubil District Court magistrate Billy Pidu told the couple that the street they were found in was where top executives of the Ok Tedi Mining Ltd resided.

Pidu told court that he had convicted a number of offenders who committed the same offence.

