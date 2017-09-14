Couple offers conference facility in village setting

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

A BUSINESS couple from Central have built a conference business centre and a resort to take advantage of spinoff benefits from the PNG LNG project.

Boera villagers Ulato Avei and her husband William Kwara who are retired civil servants said that it was always their dream to develop a conference centre or a function area which the people and organisations could use.

“We saw a lot of government agencies and private sectors using hotels to host their conferences in Port Moresby. So we thought we’ll give them competition by taking it out into a community,” Avei said.

She said they were creating an opportunity for people in Port Moresby to hold their meetings or conferences in a village setting.

“So we got a loan from the National Development Bank and started this little venture,” she said.

Avei said it took them almost three years to plan and construct the building.

“It has now been operating for six months. So far we have some clients using our venue. We are also opened for weekend getaways especially for parents and their children to come out from Port Moresby and enjoy the view.”

The conference room can cater for more than 100 people.

It is located at Boera village.

