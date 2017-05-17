Couple plead not guilty to charge of rape

A COUPLE has pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated rape laid against each of them by the public prosecutor for allegedly raping a girl in the National Capital District two years ago.

The trial for the accused couple namely Douglas Ross from New Zealand and his PNG girlfriend, Stella Pia, commenced at the Waigani National Court before Justice Panuel Mogish following their not-guilty plea yesterday. The indictment, which was presented to the court by State prosecutor David Kuvi, stated that between Aug 1 and 2 in 2015, the couple sexually penetrated the victim without her consent.

The couple appeared in court yesterday with their lawyers for trial.

The State is expected to call four witnesses to give verbal evidence.

The State alleged that the 34 year-old New Zealand man and his Papua New Guinea partner invited the victim to their house for a gathering on Aug 1, 2015. The State alleged that during the gathering they consumed alcohol, resulting in the victim falling off to sleep in the house.

The State alleged that the couple took the victim into their bedroom and engaged in sexual activities with the victim while she disoriented, weak and helpless. She told her family and the matter was reported to police which saw the couple arrested on Nov 5, 2015 and charged under section 347 of the Criminal Code Act.

The Act states that a person who sexually penetrates a person without his or her consent, is guilty of a crime of rape and the penalty for the offence is 15 years’ imprisonment. The Act states that where an offence of rape is committed in circumstances of aggravation, the accused is liable to imprisonment for life.

