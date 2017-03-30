Courageous Simogun

VERONICA Simogun, founder of the Family for Change Association based in Wewak, East Sepik, is the East Asia and Pacific awardee for the 2017 US Secretary of State’s International Women of Courage Award.

The US Embassy in Port Moresby said Simogun was honoured as this year’s awardee in recognition of her work as an advocate for women and children who have been victims of violence.

Ambassador Catherine Ebert-Gray said she was thrilled to honour Simogun as the 2017 nominee for the International Women of Courage Award for PNG.

“Veronica is very deserving of the International Women of Courage Award based on her consistent actions and courageous stance on rescuing, defending and caring for women and children who are survivors of violence,” Ebert-Gray said.

“She is a change agent for the human rights of women and children in Papua New Guinea.”

The US Secretary of State’s International Women of Courage Award honours women around the globe who have exemplified exceptional courage and leadership in advocating for human rights, women’s equality and social progress.

Simogun is in Washington DC, for the official awards ceremony and a programme of activities as part of the State Department’s observance of International Women’s Day in March.

The programme began on March 25 and will continue through April 8 in the United States. Simogun will return to PNG on April 10.

Because of the support she provides for victims of violence, her own life has been threatened yet she continues to work tirelessly and selflessly.

Simogun started Family for Change in response to the high levels of family violence that she was seeing in her community.

She has taken a courageous stance in rescuing and caring for vulnerable women and children in the face of threats of violence and verbal intimidation.

Because of her work to protect them from abusive partners and relatives and to find safe homes for victims, she has become a hero to thousands in her community.

