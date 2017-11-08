Course promotes good ethics and values

ETHICS and values-based leadership are crucial for service delivery in regional areas, Department of Personnel Management Secretary John Kali says.

He told 57 participants at the launching of a recent two-course project in management and public speaking and speechwriting offered by the government in partnership with Australia for public servants in Kokopo.

“Skills and competency for service delivery is not only for Port Moresby. It’s going out to Kokopo, Pomio, Nakanai and all the districts and LLGs in the country,” Kali said.

“Accepting the invitation to attend these courses means you are accepting the challenge to come and make a difference – upgrade your skills and confidence so we can respond positively in the way we deliver services.”

Acting administrator Wilson Matava said it was important to embrace opportunities to improve the public service at regional and national levels.

“Programmes like these improve capacity and our performance,” he said.

Australian High Commission first secretary Penny Dennis said the launch of the courses supported the PNG-Australia partnership for improved decentralisation and service delivery.

“The Australian High Commissioner recently described Papua New Guinea’s provinces and districts as the engineroom for the nation’s growth.

“It is fitting that we support you – the participants – because you are responsible for keeping this engine running,” she said.

