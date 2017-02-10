Court acquits case of man facing fraud charges

A MAN from Manus facing fraud-related charges involving K1 million in district funds for a road construction project in East Sepik was acquitted by the National Court yesterday.

Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika ordered that John Morgan Selan from Rei village, Lorengau, charged with false pretence, money laundering and misappropriation of K1 million, be discharged.

Sir Gibbs in his decision handed down yesterday found that there was no evidence of fraud and that the contract was not fraudulently awarded to Selan’s company.

“All the evidence shows that the company put in a bid for the work, through the tendering process,” Gibbs said.

“After the company was awarded the contract the Wosera-Gawi district then processed the cheques through the normal procurement process under the Public Finance Management Act.”

He said there was evidence to show that after the cheques were released they were dishonored.

Selan’s Manus Earth Moving Company then started work using its’ own money which it borrowed from a sister company.

Accordingly, when the Wosera-Gawi cheques were finally cleared, part of the money was reimbursed to the sister company.

Sir Gibbs found Selan not guilty and discharged him.

His bail of K2000 was forfeited by the court because he was not reporting to the court registry on a regular basis.

Like this: Like Loading...