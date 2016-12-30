Court acquits lawyer charged with contempt

By DAPHNE WANI

A LAWYER who faced contempt of court charge was allowed to go free after the Supreme Court accepted his explanation for being late in court.

Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika called contempt charges in court on Friday against lawyer Anave Ona, who walked in late in the court room when the court was in progress.

Ona, who was representing the former board members of the Mendi hospital board, walked in late when the case between Southern Highlands Governor Willaim Powi and the Provincial Health Authority (PHA) and others was called.

Ona apologised to the court for his late appearance and said he was confused about the assigned court rooms because the court diary came out late.

Sir Gibbs accepted the explanations and said the Supreme Court registry had failed to produce the court diary on time.

He removed the contempt charge.

The court proceeded to hear an application to stay a National Court order of Nov 16 in favour of the former board members of the Mendi hospital board.

The application was made by Powi and the Provincial Health Authority and others to stay the National Court decision that granted leave to the former Mendi hospital board members to challenge the appointment of the current Provincial Health Authority board members.

The State was also named as respondent to the stay application but it supported the application to stay the decision.

Sir Gibbs will hand down his decision today.

Like this: Like Loading...