Court acquits leader in fraud case

A MAN from Dei district in Western Highlands who was acquitted of criminal charges by the National Court this year celebrated his victory during the Christmas week.

John Kol from Tigi village on Thursday said “at last justice prevailed and we forgive and forget those who accused and took us to court.

He said Jesus was born to bring peace into the family and community and there was no reason to hold onto grudges.

“Likewise, I thank the justice system of this country for testing my innocence and finding me not guilty of the accusations made against me,” he said.

Kol, a respected leader and educated member of the Kopi tribe of Muglamp LLG was joined by his tribesmen and family members on Thursday as they presented gifts as a token of appreciation to his lawyer Desmond Kipa who represented him in court.

Kol said many lawyers were scared to take up his case but Kipa was brave.

He said as a young lawyer he had built himself a good reputation when he took up the criminal case and won it.

Kol was charged with two counts of conspiracy to defraud the State, two counts of misappropriation, one count of false pretence and one count of money laundering, all amounting to K1.45 million of State property.

The court heard that the accused was then the managing director of Tigi Coffee Estate Ltd and applied for a funding of K1.5 million from the Government through its national agriculture development plan to revive the rundown Tigi Coffee Plantation.

His funding application was successful and he was allocated K1.45 million and work eventuated on the plantation.

Deputy Chief Justice Gibbs Salika in his ruling on June 6, 2016, acquitted the accused of all six charges because of lack of evidence from State witnesses.

LLG president William Noki said Kol was like a saviour in the community but his people turned against him and falsely accused him.

“I think he has made a perfect decision to forgive and forget,” Noki said.

“At last justice has prevailed after a long court battle.

“On behalf of my people, we thank God and the young lawyer for rescuing a leader.”

Like this: Like Loading...