Court adjourns application to secure disputed ballot boxes for Hagen Open

THE Court of Disputed Returns has adjourned an application seeking to keep safe disputed ballot boxes for the Hagen Open Seat to tomorrow.

The petition was filed by James Puk on Aug 30 against Hagen MP William Duma and the Electoral Commission on grounds of errors and omission during polling and counting.

The court heard that on Aug 31, a container containing 28 disputed ballot boxes with 19,000 ballot papers inside was transported to the Mt Hagen police station without the authority of the Electoral Commission or the Provincial Police Commander.

An agreement was reached by the electoral officials, the police and the candidates that the container containing the disputed ballot boxes be transferred from the Kiminiga Police barracks to the police station in Mt Hagen.

Puk claimed that the container was taken back to the barracks. He is seeking orders to have the container secured by replacing the locks.

Justice Collin Makail adjourned the matter to tomorrow to hear the other parties.

Makail said it had taken awhile for the petitioner to seek interim orders.

He also said Duma’s lawyer Joppo Simbala from Harvey Nii Lawyers were short-served with the application.

There was no evidence of the Electoral Commission being served with the application, he said.

Like this: Like Loading...