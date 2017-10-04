Court adjourns case of stolen government vehicle

THE Kokopo district court has adjourned the case of a public servant in East New Britain charged with stealing a government vehicle. The adjournment is to allow police to complete investigations.

Jeffrey ToKunai, 40, from Malaguna One in Rabaul district appeared before Magistrate Samuel Lavutul who adjourned the case to Dec 14.

ToKunai has been charged with stealing, abuse of office and conspiracy to defraud the provincial government. He has been granted a K3000 bail.

The vehicle he allegedly stole was worth K114,885.16

Tokunai was ordered to report the district court registry weekly and not to interfere with State witnesses.

An accomplice, Norman Teko, 38, from Raluana village in Kokopo district, is facing charges of conspiracy to defraud and misappropriation.

Teko’s case was adjourned to October 12.

He is on a K2000 bail.

ENB acting provincial police commander Senior Inspector Joseph Tabali said provincial finance adviser Marsha Maramun, provincial administrator Wilson Matava and the provincial budget officer had submitted their statements to police. They will be called as State witnesses.

