Court adjourns robbery case, orders custody of suspect

A man charged with murder and two armed robberies in the National Capital District has been remanded in custody to await the completion of his police file.

Benson Domaga, 42, from Wiga village in Kwikila, Central, appeared in the Waigani Committal Court yesterday charged with one count of wilful murder and two counts of armed robbery – on separate occasions.

Magistrate Mekeo Gauli read the charges to him and adjourned his case to Nov 15 for mention.

The court heard that the accused and his accomplices stole from a couple K5400, two mobile phones valued at K3000, other properties and a vehicle valued at K50,000 while armed with dangerous weapons, a factory-made and a homemade pistol.

The properties were valued at K62,260.

The court also heard that the accused was allegedly involved in the murder and robbery of a foreigner in NCD on Oct 8.

Police alleged that on Aug 21, the accused was travelling in another vehicle along Lawes Road at Konedobu with four of his accomplices – all armed with pistols – looking for a vehicle to steal.

That was when they sighted the complainant, his wife and others travelling in their vehicle.

They followed them and as they were turning into their drive way, the accused and his accomplices blocked them off and held them up.

They ordered the passengers out and drove off in the vehicle in a hurry, leaving one of them one of them behind.

The one left behind was caught and referred to police to whom he identified the others involved.

