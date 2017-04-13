Court appeal set for hearing

A SUPREME Court appeal regarding a cabinet decision to disband the Investigation Task Force Sweep (ITFS) in 2014 was set for hearing on April 26.

Justice Colin Makail told parties last week to file their submissions by April 19 before the matter returned for a status conference on April 21.

The parties comprised of ITFS chairman Sam Koim (appellant), Prime Minister Peter O’Neill (first respondent), National Executive Council (second respondent), the Attorney-General Ano Pala (third respondent) and the State (fourth respondent).

The appeal was filed on Jan 6 by Koim against a judgement by Justice Makail made on Dec 2 last year at the Waigani National Court where the court dismissed a judicial review application Koim filed regarding the abolition of ITFS by cabinet in 2014.

Koim had asked the lower court to quash the cabinet decision to disband ITFS but the court dismissed the judicial review application on the basis that the decision to disband ITFS was a policy decision made by the executive government and could not be reviewed by the court.

The Supreme Court had granted a stay order against Justice Makail’s ruling and the cabinet decision and allowed Koim and his team to continue operating.

ITFS was established on Aug 11, 2011, following a policy decision made by the National Executive Council to establish investigations into certain allegations of corruption at the Department of National Planning and Monitoring and other government departments and agencies regarding the appropriation of the 2009 and 2011 development budget.

The NEC, having regard to a policy submission, noted the progress made to establish an independent commission against corruption and approved the disbanding of ITFS on June 18, 2014.

