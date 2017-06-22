Court appoints Potape

By DEMAS TIEN

THE Supreme Court has used its inherent powers to appoint Thomas Potape as acting governor of Hela until the return of writs from the general election.

Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia made the decision yesterday after refusing to stay a June 7 national court order which declared null and void the election of Francis Potape as Hela governor. He said the decision to appoint the deputy governor to head the province for an estimated six weeks was made based on the inherent powers of the court in accordance with the common law on the doctrine of necessity.

He said any party in the proceedings were free to challenge any major decision that Potape made during his term as acting governor.

However, they must do so within three days of that decision.

Sir Salamo said although there was an arguable case in the appeal filed by Francis and Thomas challenging the national court’s decision, they had failed to fully convince him that the vacancy in the governor’s office must be filled within the next six weeks.

He also advised the provincial assembly not to convene any meeting in order to appoint a new governor as it would only create more issues.

Francis was elected governor by the provincial assembly on Sept 13 last year. On June 7, the national court nullified the election on the grounds that the deputy clerk of the assembly had failed to notify four members of the meeting. It ruled that this failure was a gross breach of the election process.

