Court: Bribery a serious offence

BRIBING a member of the police force to influence an investigation is a very serious offence, according to senior magistrate Cosmas Bidar.

“These are serious allegations against a defendant and police must produce evidence to prove these allegations,” he said.

Bidar said this in the Waigani Committal Court during the case of a Malaysian man facing corruption charges for allegedly bribing a police officer to influence an investigation.

Joseph Sia of Sarawak in Malaysia allegedly bribed Daniel Tai, a member of the National Fraud and Anti-Corruption Directorate, by giving him a new vehicle.

The court heard that the investigation leading to the alleged incident involved a dispute between some Malaysians about operating businesses in Papua New Guinea.

