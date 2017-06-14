Court clears Lange of all charges

By DOROTHY MARK

THE National Court in Madang yesterday acquitted former Madang provincial administrator Bernard Lange of the charge of misappropriating over K450,000.

Lange and former finance director Thomas Neruse were charged with one count of abuse of public office and one count of misappropriation each.

The charges related to a payment of K453,063.57 which they allowed to be processed for Izarlamborne Hire Car company, owned by Madang businessman Peter Yama.

Deputy Chief Justice Gibbs Salika said in court yesterday that the K453,063.57 was the total payment of invoices for vehicles that the provincial administration hired on credit basis under the mines office and Bogia law and order services.

Salika said witnesses who testified against Lange and Neruse assumed the payment was for their personal accommodation at Yama’s Smugglers Inn hotel and police who investigated the allegation had failed to interview Yama and his wife as directors of the company.

He said Agnes Veata from Izarlamborne said in an interview that the invoices totalling K453,63.57 were for the hire of vehicles.

Salika said the provincial government debt for vehicle hire carried over from 2013 to 2014 and Lange had to settle that.

According to evidence presented in court, K500,000 was transferred from the province’s agriculture sector to settle the hire car bill and for that Lange and Neruse were accused of abusing due process and misappropriating the money.

“I find that you did not misappropriate the money because you paid for a purpose,” Salika told Lange.

“You can’t put the companies at the risk of losing businesses,” he said.

“Police failed to interview Mr and Mrs Yama but instead allowed this case to come this far and wasted my time here,” Salika said.

Outside the court house, Lange said the two years and 10 months court battle had tarnished his 25-years reputation in the public service.

“I don’t have another 25 years to rebuild it but I thank my family and those who prayed for me,” Lange said.

