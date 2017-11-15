Court clears Malaysian charged with obtaining by false pretence

The Waigani Committal Court yesterday dismissed a case of a Malaysian man charged with obtaining money by false pretence.

It was alleged that Ting Tiew Wei obtained K25,000 from Selma Levi to purchase cigarettes.

At the time, Wei was working for a timber investment company. Magistrate Cosmas Bidar told the court that there was no sufficient evidence to support the false pretence charge. Bidar ordered Wei’s bail money to be refunded.

Wei awaits another case filed against him for allegedly damaging property. The case was adjourned to a later date. The next hearing depended on how soon prosecutors prepared files against the defendant.

