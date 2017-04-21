Court commits prisoner to trial

A PRISONER, on fresh charges, was committed this week to stand trial after the Waigani Committal Court found enough evidence against her.

Medline Yari, from Koroba Lake-Kopiago district in Hela, was charged with one count of misappropriation, one count of forgery and fraudulently uttering involving more than K5000 in the National Capital District in 2013.

Yari is serving time at Bomana for a previous offence.

It was alleged that she got the money through forging and fraudulently uttering a statutory declaration form using complainant Lilian Etawi’s identity card.

The photo in the card was changed.

Yari allegedly tendered the forged documents to Nambawan Super Ltd and took the money without the knowledge of the beneficiary (Etawi) and used it.

The money was allegedly left by Etawi’s late father who named Etawi as the next of kin, the next rightful person to benefit from.

Senior magistrate Cosmas Bidar told Yari that evidence from a witness was sufficient to have Yari stand trial in the National Court.

“Upon assessing the evidence, the money rightfully belonged to Etawi, who was the daughter of the deceased,” Bidar said.

“You pretended as if you were Etawi and rightfully claimed the money, which in fact you were not.

“You were also not a family member and you were not entitled to that money.”

Bidar said that court had the record of the transaction and was satisfied that the money was actually taken out and used.

Yari will appear at the Waigani National Court on April 28 for listing and for further directions. She is in custody.

