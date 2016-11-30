Court commits trio to trial

THE Waigani Committal Court has committed the former director of the National Library and Achives and two others to trial at the National Court.

The trio were charged with misappropriating more than K100,000.

Magistrate John Kaumi committed Jacob Hevelawa, his wife Miriam Hevelawa and Timothy Numara to appear at the National Court for listing next month.

Kaumi received their statements regarding the charges yesterday.

They were charged with official corruption, abuse of office and conspiracy.

Magistrate Kaumi on Oct 7 said the court would give some time for the three accused to consult their lawyer and file their statements before the court could make final orders. The trio appeared in court from bail. They were arrested and charged in January this year with one count each of abuse of office, dishonestly applying K118,846.30 and conspiracy to defraud the state.

It is alleged that Numara and Hevelawa corruptly awarded a contract for grass-cutting, landscaping and rubbish removal to Paja Sisters Ltd, a company owned by Miriam Hevelawa. The cost of the work was allegedly paid for in three installments totalling K118,846.30. They will appear in the National Court on Dec 12.

