Court concern over violence

A magistrate has made an alarming observation that more than half of the assault cases before her court were family violence-related.

“Out of all the cases of assault that are before this court, over 84 per cent are related to family violence,” Boroko District Court magistrate Laura Kuvi said.

She made the comments on Tuesday after dealing with many cases of assault in the family last week.

She said that the court was concerned about the rise of such cases and has been comparing the rate of increase in other assault cases to family violence related cases and other offences that have been mentioned in court.

“The court is compiling statistics of assault in every week and over 84 per cent of these assault cases happen in the family,” Kuvi said.

She said that with this information people should think about protecting their families and should not get violent with each other.

