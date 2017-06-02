Court convicts man of murder

By DEMAS TIEN

THE Waigani National Court has convicted a man for the wilful murder of another man in the National Capital District two years ago.

The court, presided by Justice Panuel Mogish, found Gibbson Maraen guilty for the murder of Wari Kuno at Soweto Street, 9-Mile on Dec 10, 2015.

The court heard that at about 6pm on Dec 10, 2015, Kuno was drinking alcohol with Maraen and some other men outside his house.

They had an argument which led to a fight and Kuno and Maraen fell into a nearby drain.

They then went to their respective residences but later Kuno walked out to look for betel nut and smoke when Maaren attacked him with an axe.

Kuno tried to tackle Maraen but he slipped and fell and Maraen swung the axe at Kuno four times. The court heard that Kuno managed to block the first stroke but the second time Maraen cut the right side of his face.

He then chopped Kuno near the right ear and again on the left side of his face and left him there and walked away.

The court rejected Maraen’s submission that he acted in self-defence and that he did not intend to kill the deceased.

The court ruled that Maraen intended to kill Kuno because after he chopped the deceased with the axe, he uttered words to that effect and then did a thumbs-up before walking away.

The court also ruled that the multiplicity of the wounds, the location of the wounds, the extent of the injuries and the use of a lethal weapon indicated that Maraen had the intention to kill Kuno.

