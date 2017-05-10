Court convicts spiritual healer

A MAN from Morobe known as a spiritual healer pleaded guilty to raping a minor two years ago and was convicted by the National Court in Waigani yesterday.

Justice Panuel Mogish convicted Absalom David, from Mumeng in Morobe, but reserved the decision on his penalty.

David’s lawyer Wesley Dickson, from the Public Solicitor’s Office, asked the court to impose a jail sentence of seven years.

Lawyer for the State David Kuvi, from the Public Prosecutor’s Office as well, asked the court to impose a jail sentence of seven to nine years.

Justice Mogish took into account the maximum penalty for rape – 25 years imprisonment.

The court heard that David was a spiritual healer doing religious work in Morobe by healing sick people.

The family of the victim, after hearing of David’s ability, bought his airline ticket and he flew to Port Moresby in August 2015 to continue his services in the National Capital District.

The family of the victim also accommodated David when he was in Port Moresby.

The court heard that on Sept 13, 2015, David arrived home in the evening and he told the victim, a 13-year-old girl, to go inside a room and he would pray for her.

The court heard that while they were in the room, David told the victim to remove her clothes and he sexually penetrated her.

