Court delay caused escape

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

MOST of the escapees from the Boram Jail in East Sepik on New Year’s Eve were remandees from Maprik who were awaiting trial, PNG Correctional Service Commissioner Michael Waipo revealed yesterday.

He said no National Court sitting was held in Maprik for the whole of last year and this contributed to the mass breakout.

“Most of the escapees were remandees from the Maprik Committal Court who were waiting for their cases to be heard at the National Court Circuit in Maprik which unfortunately didn’t occur at all in 2016.”

Waipo said in a statement that 29 inmates broke out when they were queuing up for their evening meal.

“It was later discovered that a pair of pliers was used to cut the inner, centres and outer perimeter fences prior to the escape.

“The inmates made a dash for freedom towards the staff quarters down to Perigo Creek and the bush but were cornered at the new prison relocation site by members after the alarm was sounded,” Waipo said.

“At that site the escapees put up a fierce resistance resulting in many of them sustaining injuries while nine of them were recaptured.

“The nine recaptured escapees were taken back to the prison for treatment.

“Two escapees encountered complication and were rushed to the Boram General Hospital.

“They were pronounced dead on arrival.”

Waipo said that from a roll call after the breakout it was discovered that only two of the 29 escapees were convicted prisoners.

“Nine were recaptured and two are dead.

“The remaining recaptured (seven) have been returned to confinement in the prison while the rest (20) are at large.”

Waipo also said there was no excuse for the lapse of security that led to the breakout.

“Let me stress to everyone, whoever is found guilty of non-performance in their duties in allowing these escape to occur shall face the full brunt of the law.”

Waipo said he would take action once an investigation team from headquarters in Port Moresby visited Boram and furnished a report.

“The team will be guided under the four universal corrections guidelines to investigate jail breakouts.

These are: correctional officers not being present at their posts; correctional officers aiding an escape; mass breakouts by inmates; and external break-ins to release inmates.

“Unfortunately, the team will not be dispatched immediately as they will have to wait until the financial year opens on Jan 9.”

