Court directs counsels to prepare better submissions

The National Court in Madang has directed counsels representing the State and the 96 suspects involved in the brutal murder of seven people in Raicoast district in April 2014 to prepare better submissions on verdict before it decides on the case in July.

Judge David Cannings directed counsels last week to file better written submissions and serve them by June 23 before the matter returns for hearing.

The court also ordered the counsels to identify the accused pointed out by State witnesses in court during trial by names that appeared on the indictment and advise whether the State would invoke the principles of circumstantial evidence to support its case.

The order also was for the counsels to submit the significance, if any, of any unfairness or prejudice claimed by the defence arising from the circumstances in which the accused were dealt with.

Cannings said the final oral submissions in the verdict by way of elaboration of the written submission would be heard in court on July 13 when the final decision on the matter would be made.

The 96 suspects, who appeared in court, were among 122 apprehended by police following the killing of seven people at Sakiko village near Ramu on April 14, 2014.

The deceased include five men and two children, aged three and five, who were attacked with bows and arrows and chopped to pieces with machetes.

All the 97 accused pleaded not guilty on April 22 and one of them, a juvenile, was acquitted before trial two weeks ago.

State witnesses identified five of the accused inside the court room but some of them were identified using wrong names.

Cannings ordered the counsels to verify the identities of the suspects before the trial resumes on July 23.

