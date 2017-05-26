Court discharges cattle thieves

TWO men, who stole 25 cattle to get back at their MP who had called them thieves, have been discharged by the court because the livestock had been returned.

Lae National Court judge Justice Frazer Pitpit said Kipi Isaac and Saya Thomas, of Tararan village in Markham, has already spent more than a year in custody which was punishment enough for them.

Police said the estimated cost of the 28 cows was K56,000.

They belonged to the Coastal Solutions Limited. The incident took place on April 21 last year at Sifu in Huon Gulf.

The court was told that the accused were not happy with their local MP earlier branding them as thieves.

They stole the cows to force him to come and say sorry to them.

Pitpit told them removing the cows without authority was tantamount to stealing. They were returned two days later.

