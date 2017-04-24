Court discharges warder’s wife

A WARDER’S wife charged with using insulting words to another woman was discharged by the Boroko District Court on Friday.

Cassey Tom, from Yakamanda in Enga, was discharged from her charges because the witness’ evidence was confusing and unreliable.

It was alleged that Tom used insulting words to her relative who was living at their home at the Bomana Correctional Institute in Port Moresby.

Magistrate Laura Kuvi, who sat through the trial, found that evidence against Tom was inconsistent and “very confusing”.

She explained to the court that the prosecution witness acted deaf and could not hear questions being raised to her by the prosecution.

She said it was confusing that the witness was deaf in court and how could she hear the insulting words used by Tom.

She also said she was not at the scene where the offence occurred.

The complainant also gave evidence and informed the court that she did not hear the words herself but another person heard the offensive words and told her.

The words were allegedly spoken in Enga language which was not clear if they were directed to the complainant as there was lack of evidence.

The complainant was told that the words were allegedly directed to her but there was no witness or evidence to prove that it was directed to the complainant.

Kuvi said the incident occurred at a time when officers carried out an eviction notice to evict relatives of Tom residing at their home.

Tom’s case was dismissed.

Like this: Like Loading...