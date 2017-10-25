Court dismisses case against PPL over lack of evidence

THE National Court has dismissed a case filed against PNG Power Ltd by the brother of a former employee who had died shortly after he resigned.

Tony Kerowa had filed the case against PNG Power on behalf of his late brother Steven Kerowa, a former employee of PNG Power Ltd.

The court heard that the Steven Kerowa had been a long-serving employee of PNG Power Ltd and was killed in a road accident 10 days after tendering his resignation.

His brother Tony, who became the administrator of his estate, had blamed PNG Power Ltd for the death of his brother.

The three PNG Power senior managers named as respondents, apart from PNG Power, were Arnold Harriman, Kalip Salo and John Tangit.

Justice David Cannings said Tony Kerowa blamed PNG Power for the death of his brother.

“He claims that PNG Power dealt with Steven Kerowa so badly, particularly by not deciding whether he would be offered a new contract of employment, and allowing him to get into a precarious financial situation that Steven experienced clinical depression,” he said.

“He claims that this culminated in Steven being forced to resign, and 10 days later taking his own life by deliberately ramming the vehicle he was driving into a bridge.”

Justice Cannings, however, dismissed all the causes of action because there was a lack of evidence to prove the allegations.

Justice Cannings ordered that each party should bear their own costs.

“The plaintiff has failed to establish any course of action and the proceedings are entirely dismissed,” Cannings said.

