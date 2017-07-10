Court dismisses fraud charge

By ZACHERY PER

THE National Court in Goroka has dismissed a misappropriation charge against building contractor Sam Wange because of lack of evidence.

Justice Joe Yagi acquitted Wange and ordered that his K4000 bail be refunded.

A relieved Wange thanked the court for acquitting him which would restore his reputation,” he said.

“I felt that I was a meat in the sandwich. I maintained my innocence all along,” he told The National.

He was arrested in November 2015 for alleged misappropriation of K300,000 for the Okapa district administration building

Wange said the Eastern Highlands Provincial Supplies and Tenders Board had awarded the contract to his Tamik Hardware Limited to complete the building after an earlier contractor had abandoned the project.

“While my workers were working on the building, locals attacked them because the previous contractor had failed to pay them. I wrote to the Okapa District project manager using Clause 7 of the contract that contained what should happen if the contractor’s workers’ lives were at risk,” he said.

Wange said they left the project site and were waiting for tension to subside before they resumed work on the building. But he was instead arrested by police.

Police alleged Wange conspired with former provincial administrator Solomon Tato and misappropriated the money.

The court found no evidence to prosecute Wange and dismissed the case.

Like this: Like Loading...