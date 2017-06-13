Court dismisses Pruaitch’s appeal

By DEMAS TIEN

THE Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal filed by Aitape-Lumi open MP Patrick Pruaitch in relation to his referral to the public prosecutor regarding allegations of misconduct in office against him under the Leadership Code when he was the Minister for Forest from 2002 to 2007.

A three-man bench comprising Justice George Manuhu, Justice Jacinta Murray and Justice Fraser Pitpit unanimously dismissed Pruaitch’s appeal on Friday because it was not in the public interest to disclose documents and materials that were relied on by the Ombudsman Commission (OC) to refer Pruaitch to the public prosecutor when a leadership code of conduct case against him had not been completed.

The court ruled that an originating summons filed by Pruaitch on Feb 2010 seeking orders to declare his referral unconstitutional, and also a motion seeking orders to discover the materials relating to the investigation were filed prematurely.

The higher court ruled that the national court should not interfere with the processes and cases under the Leadership Code.

The court found that Pruaitch did not have any evidence to support his claim in the originating summons he filed, including the motion.

The Supreme Court also stated that if Pruaitch lost in the upcoming general elections, the OC’s investigation and resources spent on the investigation would be a waste of public funds.

Pruaitch’s appeal stemmed from a decision made by Justice Stephen Kassman at the Waigani National Court where Justice Kassman refused the motion for discovery filed by Pruaitch.

Pruaitch was investigated for misconduct in office, including double-dipping of transport operational cost.

He submitted his written response to the allegations on Nov 30, 2006.

The OC summoned the managing director of the PNG National Forest Authority (PNGFA) Kanawi Pouru to give evidence and produced documents.

Pouru’s materials showed that Pruaitch owed PNGFA K55,420.38 and that he had repaid K20,000 and K35,420.38 was outstanding.

The OC advised Pruaitch on July 22, 2009, that there was evidence of misconduct of office and that he would be referred to the public prosecutor for prosecution under the Leadership Code.

