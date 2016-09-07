Court dismisses sentence appeal

THE Supreme Court in Lae last Friday dismissed an appeal by two murder convicts because it found nothing wrong with their sentencing.

The three-men Supreme Court bench consisting of Justices Martin Ipang, Leka Nablu and Collin Makail dismissed the appeal by John Giamalu and Malachi Mathias, who were sentenced to 16 and 18 years respectively for their part in a sorcery-related killing.

The duo appealed against their sentences saying their conviction was based on “uncorroborated evidence by witnesses who had misled the court.

The court heard that Giamalu and Mathias were part of a group who had killed three people at Zenag village in Bulolo, Morobe, on Nov 27, 2007, after accusing them of practicing sorcery.

Court documents stated that “Malachi (Mathias) took active part in the assault while John (Giamalu) was heavily involved in the questioning of the Wandap brothers.”

The court heard the deceased were dragged from the police station to the Zenag village where they were assaulted with stick, stones, pieces of metal, knives and axes, until they were killed and buried in the village cemetery.

The pair was initially charged with willful murder but their charges were reduced to murder after the trial judge found that they had no intention to kill the victims.

