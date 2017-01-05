Court expected to rule on drug case

THE Boroko District Court is expected to give a ruling this month on the case of four Eastern Highlanders including a man and wife charged with being in possession of marijuana.

Mondo Mose, 20, Mese Kasa, 22, John Wakuk, 41, and his wife Jenny Wakuk, 31, from Kofena village in Asaro district were alleged to have in their possession 13 bags of compressed dried and packed marijuana hidden among kaukau bags destined for the Gordon market in the National Capital District on March 31 last year.

Magistrate Alex Kalandi, who presided over the case on behalf of Magistrate Tracy Ganai who was away, adjourned the matter to Jan 17.

The four were not present in court.

Police allege that on March 31 and April 1 last year, the four were caught with the 13 bags containing marijuana.

Police who acted on information found the bags weighing 24.6kg

