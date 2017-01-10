Court expected to rule on public servant’s case

THE Boroko District Court is expected to make a ruling on the case of a senior public servant charged with having pornographic materials in his possession.

Eric Carlua, 58, from Kunos village in the Namatanai district of New Ireland was alleged to have taken Naomi Mende to a room in Morata 2, in the National Capital District and allegedly took naked photos of her, after sex, on Sept 30, last year.

Magistrate Alex Kalandi confirmed in court that a trial had been conducted, but the prosecutor responsible for the matter was out of town.

Kalandi told the court that he would make a ruling on the matter today.

It was alleged that on Sept 30 last year, Carlua and Mende went to a rent room at Morata 2, NCD and had sex.

After this, Carlua allegedly took naked pictures of Mende using his phone.

According to police, Carlua’s wife found out about the pictures a month later and reported the matter.

While interviewed by police at the Boroko Police Station, Carlua admitted everything and expressed remorse for his actions.

Carlua’s bail was extended.

Like this: Like Loading...