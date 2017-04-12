In court over fake certificate

By PERO SIMINJI

A MAN who allegedly produced fake school certificates and distributed them to young people in Port Moresby last year appeared at the Waigani Committal Court yesterday.

Jeremiah Taso, from Goroka, appeared before senior magistrate Cosmas Bidar and asked the court to strike out his case because it had been dragging on for too long without a copy of police file being served on him.

Bidar, however, said the allegation against Taso was serious and his request would be set aside.

“Try to imagine if someone held such a fake certificate which is not recognised by the State through the Education Department.

“There are serious issues to be considered in regard to your alleged production of fake certificates which in fact seems to be illegal,” Bidar told Taso.

Bidar extended Taso’s police bail of K600 and told him to turn up in court on May 10 for his last mention.

Police alleged that late last year, Taso produced fake Grade 10 and 12 certificates and distributed them to young men and women around Port Moresby.

Police arrested and charged him when his alleged secret activity was detected.

Like this: Like Loading...