Court finds man guilty for raping six-year-old cousin

A man who sexually assaulted his six-year-old cousin has been found guilty by the Waigani National Court yesterday.

Justice Martin Ipang told the court that the medical report provided proved beyond reasonable doubt that the man had committed the offence.

He was charged with a count of sexual penetration and a count of sexual touching.

The court heard the man on Sept 18, 2015, in the family home in Port Moresby called the victim into the house while she was playing outside with her friends, and assaulted her.

Justice Ipang told the court that the child also gave evidence during trial and identified the man. She demonstrated what he had done to her.

The prisoner claimed that he did not assault the girl on that day as he was with his friends at home.

He also told the court that he had a bad relationship with the girl’s mother who complained about him finishing the food at home.

The man will be sentenced today.

