Court to fix appeals date in PM’s arrest warrant case

The Supreme Court is ready to fix a date in Oct to hear two separate appeals in relation to the arrest warrant for Prime Minster Peter O’Neill.

The appeals were listed by Justice Stephen Kassman and the court will issue directions tomorrow for an exact date for the hearing of the substantive case.

The consolidated appeal after the court directions on Aug 24 now named Prime Minister Peter O’Neill as the first appellant and Police Commissioner Gary Baki as the second appellant.

Chief Magistrate Nerrie Eliakim, former police commissioner Geoffrey Vaki and the State have been named first, second and third respondents respectively in the proceedings.

The court heard that had O’Neill filed an appeal in the Supreme Court on Aug 9 and obtained a stay order on his arrest warrant on Aug 10.

The court also heard that on Aug 11, Baki also filed an appeal to stay the arrest warrant of the Prime Minister.

The Court heard that both appeals were similar in nature and also had the same grounds.

The parties will return tomorrow for further directions.

