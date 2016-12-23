Court gives Gamato time to file affidavits

A COURT has given Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato until February to file affidavits in the case of David Wakias, the former election manager in Southern Highlands who is challenging his transfer.

National Court judge Justice Collin Makail ordered the parties to file and serve documents before Feb 6 when the matter returns to court for listings.

Makail told the Gamato’s lawyer that the adjournment would give him enough time to file his affidavits.

Wakias was told in October to vacate the position in Southern Highlands and to return to Port Moresby.

Gamato appointed Jacob Kurap as the acting election manager in Mendi.

Wakias is arguing that he is a public servant and only the Department of Personnel Management secretary can revoke his appointment as election manager.

He claims that he has not been given any reason why his appointment was revoked by Gamato.

He argues that he has been denied natural justice.

Gamato is arguing that Wakias is employed under a contract.

