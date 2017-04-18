Court grants bail to refugee

AN Iranian refugee who travelled to Fiji on a false passport was granted bail by Justice Panuel Mogish at the National Court in Waigani on Thursday.

Loghman Sawari, 21, was rearrested and charged on April 4 under the Migration Act for producing false statements and passport to travel to Fiji.

He was earlier arrested and charged under the Passport Act on Feb 3 for obtaining a false Papua New Guinea passport.

Sawari was earlier granted a K1000 bail by magistrate Mark Kalandi at the Boroko District Court in relation to his charge under the Passport Act.

His application for bail at the National Court was in relation to a Migration Act.

He sought bail at the National Court because he said magistrates at the district court refused to hear his bail application.

Mogish granted him bail on the basis that the second charge under the Migration Act was a futile exercise and was of no utility because it arose from facts similar to his earlier charge under the Passport Act.

