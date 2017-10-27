Court grants Marape’s application

By CHRISTOPHER YOWAT

THE Supreme Court yesterday has granted an application filed by Tari-Pori MP James Marape to review a decision made by a National Court judge that rejected an application to dismiss an election petition filed against him.

Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia granted the application that sought orders to review the decision made by Justice Collin Makail in the Court of Disputed Returns on Oct 12 which rejected Marape’s application to dismiss a petition filed against him after he claimed that the petitioner had failed to comply with petition rules.

The court heard that Marape was the applicant in the matter, Johnny Philip Pokaya was the first respondent and the electoral commissioner the second.

Sir Salamo granted Marape’s application and ordered his lawyer to serve the application to the respondents by way of publication through the two daily newspapers (The National and Post-Courier) in PNG by today.

Sir Salamo also ordered that a sealed copy of the orders be served to the first respondent with the application to leave and the notice of motion which was filed on Oct 19.

Sir Salamo adjourned the matter to Tuesday.

Lawyer Robert Leo, representing Marape, told The National that the court orders had made it easier for them to serve court documents to the first respondent.

“In the last one or two weeks, we had difficulties serving court documents upon the first respondent,” Leo said.

“The court has now granted orders for service in The National and PostCourier newspapers within the next two or three days.

“So he should appear in court by Oct 31.”

