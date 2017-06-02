Court grants officers leave to challenge a dismissed case

THE Waigani National Court has granted leave to two senior police officers to challenge a committal court decision that dismissed a criminal charge against a senior judge of the National and Supreme Courts.

Justice Leka Nablu yesterday ordered that leave be granted to Chief Superintendent Mathew Damaru and Inspector Joel Simatab, from the National Fraud and Anti-Corruption Directorate, to seek judicial review of the decision made by magistrate John Kaumi at the Waigani Committal Court on June 7 last year. Kaumi dismissed a charge of judicial corruption against Justice Sir Bernard Sakora.

Justice Nablu said the case which involved a senior judge generated great public interest and it was in the public interest that leave should be granted in order for the court to fully consider and determine the serious and fundamental legal issues raised by the parties.

The court ruled that the grant of leave would not cause any substantial hardship or substantially prejudice the rights of any person or would be detrimental to good administration.

The court ruled that the grant of leave would clarify the law surrounding the committal court process in respect of the prosecution under Section 119 of the Criminal Code Act regarding judicial office holders facing a charge of judicial corruption.

“The evidence before me indicates that there are serious and fundamental legal issues that warrant further examination by the court upon evidence,” Justice Nablu said.

The court found that Damaru and Simatab had sufficient interest in the case, they had an arguable case and that the court was the only avenue available to them to express their grievances.

The orders sought by Damaru and Simatab in their judicial review case were to quash the decision of magistrate Kaumi and to compel the committal court to rehear the case against Justice Sakora before a different magistrate.

Like this: Like Loading...