Court grants Parker leave to appeal conviction

By CHRISTOPHER YOWAT

CONVICTED businessman Justine Parker is appealing against a National Court conviction of 13 years for killing his aircraft engineer in Port Moresby two years ago.

The Supreme Court in Waigani yesterday granted Parker the leave to appeal.

The court, presided by Justice Stephen Kassman, granted the leave to appeal after finding sufficient evidence as presented by Parker’s lawyer.

The court heard that the trial judge did not carefully assess all the mitigating factors when he made his ruling.

The court also heard that the trial judge did not give Parker the opportunity to argue his case.

Justice Kassman said that the court found substantial evidence in support of the applicant and that the grounds presented had merit to go before a full court.

Justice Kassman granted leave and told Parker’s lawyer to file a notice of appeal before Oct 5.

He also advised Parker’s lawyer to consolidate the two separate appeals in relation to his client’s appeal on conviction and sentence.

Parker, 46, the owner of Golden Valley Enterprise, was found guilty by the National Court of killing his aircraft engineer Lapan Nason on June 6, 2015, in Port Moresby after Nason had failed to attend a Civil Aviation Safety Authority inspection of an aircraft owned by the defendant.

