Court grants stay order on suspension of seven NHC employees

By DAPHNE WANI

THE Waigani National Court has stayed the suspension of seven employees of the National Housing Cooperation by the acting managing director John Dege last month for disciplinary reasons.

The Public Employees Association was named the first applicant in the case of the seven seeking leave for judicial review of the decision by Dege to suspend them.

National Court Jugde Justice Collin Makail said there was a serious question to be tried and the court was satisfied that Dege and Wemin Boi, executive director assisting Dege, lacked the authority or power to suspend the officers.

The court also granted leave to the suspended employees Philip Kama, Albert Wai, Serah Nawe, Koua Ubena, Jennifer Kokol, Cecilia Rupa and Vagi Vele following an ex-parte application moved in court yesterday by PEA lawyer Martin Ginyaru.

The application filed on Dec 18 and moved in court yesterday arose after the NHC suspended the seven employees without laying any disciplinary charges against them for more than a month.

Ginyaru challenged the suspension stating Dege had resigned from office to contest the 2017 election and he was ‘acting’in the position and had no power to mete out disciplinary actions.

The court also took into consideration the likelihood of the employees being evicted from NHC properties and the danger that their positions might be filled by other persons when granting the interim stay orders.

Justice Makail granted the stay until further orders of the court and listed the matter for hearing on January 20.

