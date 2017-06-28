Court to hand down ruling on piracy and murder case

By CHRISTOPHER YOWAT

THE Waigani Committal Court in Port Moresby is expected to hand down its ruling next month whether six men from Central charged with piracy and murder will stand trial at the National Court.

Peter Kavea, Bobby Rarua, Boge Madaha Kevau, Leka Alex Rabia, Tatana Kapia Veidiho and Nolan Lawrence, all from Tatana village in Central, appeared before Magistrate John Kaumi yesterday.

Their lawyer from the Public Solicitor’s Office informed the court that they were still working on the submissions.

The court adjourned the case to July 17 to allow the defence lawyer to complete their submissions and for a possible ruling when the matter returns.

The court ordered that the six defendants be remanded in custody.

It was alleged that a boat from Roku village in Central was attacked by the six men in August last year with the aim of stealing the outboard motor.

The attack on the boat resulted in the death of a man.

Police investigations revealed that the six men allegedly beat the victim to death and threw his body into the sea.

The body of the victim was found on the same the day.

