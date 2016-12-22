Court house gets K500,000

By NICHOLAS SIREO

THE Lae court has received K500,000 from the Morobe government to help in the rehabilitation of the court house.

Morobe Governor Kelly Naru, presented the cheque yesterday to resident judge Justice Don Sawong, following a commitment he made last year to maintain and restore the court house.

Naru said the provincial government was working closely with the judicial services in Lae to upgrade and renovate the court house before moving into the districts to bring judicial services to the people in remote parts of the province.

“We are also trying to partner with the Lae court to roll out judiciary services into all the districts of Morobe so that people can access courts in their districts,” he said.

“We will fix the headquarters in Lae before moving to rural areas as many people live there. Their court cases can be solved there.”

Sawong said the judiciary was conscious of the government policy to bring judicial services to rural areas.

“We have a policy in conjunction with the magisterial services. We have taken steps to set up logistics and facilities in every district so that personnel can go there to carry out duties,” he said. “A judge would go out on circuit to district headquarters to acquit cases.

“They will not be confined to the provincial headquarters.

“We have started in Bulolo and Finschaffen. We will move to other districts in the province to roll out this.”

