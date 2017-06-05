Court house visit beneficial: Official

LAW students at the University of PNG had an excursion to the Waigani National Court house last Thursday and Friday.

First and third year students visited the court houses on Thursday and second and fourth year students visited the next day.

The visit was made possible by the UPNG Law Students Society (LSS) through the initiative of events coordinator, Eve Injia and society president, David Pepson.

“This education incentive was able to provide the law students a great opportunity to see court houses, facilities, and procedures first hand, and broaden their understanding of courts and the legal profession from a more practical sense,” Pepson told The National.

National and Supreme Court judges were informed of the tour so students were split into groups of 15 and were able to sit in and witness court cases. Students were also allowed to speak to judges and lawyers and ask questions on a one-on-one basis.

Pepson said this year, the LLS executives were looking at initiating more activities and revive similar programmes such as the legal awareness education programme and many others which have ceased over recent years.

David also mentioned that as the only law school in the country one of their main objectives was to reach out and play and active role in the country’s legal fraternity and the Papua New Guinea Law Society and ensure all students were aware and well-informed of the issues facing the country’s legal system and courts.

“As aspiring lawyers, judges, and leaders of this country, it is important that we are aware of such things to continue to strive to improve the state of affairs in our line of work.”

