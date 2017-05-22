Court issues museum order

THE National Court in Waigani has issued an interim order restraining the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Tobias Kulang from replacing the directors and trustees of the National Museum and Art Gallery (NMAG).

The court also stayed a Cabinet decision made on May 3 to remove the old trustees of the NMAG and appoint new trustees to replace them.

A proposed board meeting of the purported newly appointed trustees that was supposed to have been convened last Tuesday, and any other meeting in the future, have been stayed as well by the court.

The court also restrained Kulang and other defendants and their servants from interfering with the trustees of the NMAG from exercising their powers and performing their functions.

Like this: Like Loading...